Erik Spoelstra critica por la falta de consideración hacia Tyler Herro: ¿Qué le pasó?

Erik Spoelstra said he'd like to see Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro named All-Stars. On Herro:

"He's had an All-Star year and I think it would be great just for the narrative that you can still accomplish individual things … even if you're coming off the bench."

Full answer: pic.twitter.com/zlKIgTj0yb

— Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) January 31, 2022