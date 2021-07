El emotivo abrazo entre Messi y Neymar tras la final de la Copa América [VIDEO]

Leo Messi finally did it with Argentina too. Time to enjoy and celebrate this Copa America title for Lionel and his family. 🏆🇦🇷 #Argentina #Messi

…then he’ll sign his new contract with Barcelona in the next days, once financial situation will be officially fixed. #FCB pic.twitter.com/fUq1z8valn

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2021