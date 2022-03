El Clásico: Eric García se burló de Vinicius durante el partido [VIDEO]

Incredible performance from Eric García too.

He was the most accurate passer in the match with 98%, completing 79/81 passes.

He also had a 100% success rate in long balls, tackles and duels won.

+ 1 Block.

+ 2 Clearances.

+ 4 Interceptions.

+ 5 Ball Recoveries.

+ 0 Fouls. pic.twitter.com/fL6KWQNgP1

— Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 20, 2022