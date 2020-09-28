Confirman negociaciones para súper pelea “McGregor VS Pacquiao”: ¿Cuándo y dónde?

La superestrella irlandesa de MMA Conor McGregor reveló el viernes que está en conversaciones con el ícono del boxeo Manny Pacquiao para una pelea de boxeo en el Medio Oriente, y el equipo de Pacquiao ha confirmado que se están llevando a cabo las negociaciones.
El asistente de Pacquiao, Jayke Joson, envió una declaración a ESPN que confirma que Pacquiao está interesado en la pelea y que una “gran parte” de sus ganancias se destinará a los afectados por el COVID-19 en Filipinas.
“Se confirma que la negociación entre el bando del senador Pacquiao y McGregor ahora está comenzando a avanzar. Nuevamente, como dice nuestro senador, todas sus luchas están dedicadas al bienestar y la unidad de todos los filipinos incluida esta”, comentó el asesor del peleador.
“Por el bien de todas las víctimas filipinas de Covid-19, el senador Manny Pacquiao luchará contra la superestrella de UFC Conor McGregor el próximo año. Gran parte de sus ganancias se destinará a quienes se vean afectados en todo el país por la pandemia”, enfatizó.
McGregor compitió en un combate de boxeo profesional, una derrota por nocaut técnico en el décimo asalto ante Floyd Mayweather en agosto de 2017. “Notorious” tiene un récord profesional de MMA de 22-4.
Pacquiao tiene un récord de boxeo profesional de 62-7-2 con 39 nocauts. La última vez que subió al ring fue en julio de 2019, cuando derrotó a Keith Thurman por decisión dividida.
El viernes por la tarde, McGregor usó su cuenta de Twitter para revelar una gran cantidad de información, incluido que deseaba boxear con Pacquiao. Él tuiteó: “Voy a boxear con Manny Pacquiao en el Medio Oriente”.
McGregor se ha burlado de una posible pelea con Pacquiao en varias ocasiones. Durante la preparación para su pelea de UFC 246 con Donald Cerrone en enero, el irlandés le dijo a Ariel Helwani de ESPN que se hablaba de él peleando contra Pacquiao.
Pacquiao no fue el único nombre que McGregor mencionó el viernes, también aceptó un desafío del ganador de la primera temporada de Ultimate Fighter, Diego Sánchez.
Sánchez está listo para pelear contra Jake Matthews en la cartelera preliminar durante UFC 253, y después de eso, dice que quiere pelear tres veces más y su última pelea sería contra McGregor.
Según McGregor, le dijo al presidente de UFC, Dana White, en febrero, que estaba interesado en pelear contra Sánchez. McGregor tuiteó, “Para Diego Sánchez… ¡Vi tus comentarios recientes sobre tu pelea final y le voy a eso. Después de que peleaste contra [Michel] Pereira, te pedí que compitieras en Dublín. Esto fue en febrero cuando estaba trabajando en la oposición para mi temporada, pre covid. ¡Buena suerte este fin de semana!”.
McGregor también proporcionó capturas de pantalla de su conversación con White sobre ello.
Sánchez respondió a McGregor en Twitter más tarde ese día. Él tuiteó: “¡Está en el destino del éter que fue nuestro hace mucho tiempo, en 2012, una doble manifestación de dos guerreros conectados al universo! ¡Me ganaré esto con mi excelencia sentada!”
