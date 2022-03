Flamante fichaje de los 49ers critica especulaciones de un posible cambio: ¿ Se va?

The #Jets are "keeping an eye" on AJ Brown (#Titans), DK Metcalf (#Seahawks), & Deebo Samuel (#49ers) in potential trade talks, per @RichCimini.

All 3 are entering the final year of their rookie contracts & with WR market blowing up (contract-wise) something could shake here. pic.twitter.com/ScRQjpG3m2

— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 27, 2022