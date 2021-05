Así sería la camiseta del Barça para la próxima Champions [FOTO]

Barcelona’s 2021-22 home kit will have odd socks, per @Footy_Headlines

While we can recall Liverpool (2013-14) and Bayern Munich (2014-15) having change kits with socks that had different trim, is this a first? pic.twitter.com/BBaMnJpUYH

— The Football Kit Podcast 👕 (@footballkitpod) May 18, 2021