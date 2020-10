Cuatro estrellas del Barcelona renuevan sus contratos: ¿Hasta cuándo?

View this post on Instagram

I will undergo an Intervention for my knee tendon. The medical experts and me discussed to do this "Clean-up" as there were some irritations earlier this season. It’s a proactive intervention in order to prevent and prepare for the future. I will need some weeks to recover and to return to 100%. I’m calm and positive about the situation, I will come back soon. Once again, thanks for all the support I’ve been receiving. I appreciate it a lot!