El Barça anunció que Dembéle debe salir del club de forma inmediata

Barça-Dembélé, it’s over 🚨

Barcelona director Alemany announces: “It’s clear that Dembélé does NOT want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn’t want to be part of our project”.

“We told Dembélé he has to leave immediately. We expect Ousmane to be sold before Jan 31”. #Dembele pic.twitter.com/0eC61mozCs

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2022