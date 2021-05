Al Atlético de Madrid le gustaría recuperar a Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann future 🇫🇷

– Atlético president to El Larguero: “I’d love to sign Antoine but I think Barça are not planning to sell him”.

– Barça position is different: they’re open to sell Griezmann if an ‘important bid’ will arrive.

– PSG are NOT among Antoine’s favourite options.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021