[IMAGEN] El agradecimiento de hinchas ingleses para Marcelo Bielsa: ¿Qué hicieron?

𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐎 📰

Fans of @LUFC have taken out a full-page ad in today's @lacapital newspaper in Rosario to thank Marcelo Bielsa. pic.twitter.com/o1rUKZ70cv

— Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) April 16, 2022