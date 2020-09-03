La boxeadora hot que montó un insólito negocio que enloquece a los hombres: ¿qué vende?

La pandemia del coronavirus obligó a miles de deportistas alrededor del mundo a buscar fuentes de ingresos alternativas. Ejemplo de ellos son los cientos de artículos periodísticos que narran las peripecias de futbolistas que dejaron de lado su carrera deportiva y encararon un ocupación alternativa. Claro que se trata de jugadores que no integran la elite del deporte mundial. Difícil imaginar a Lionel Messi o Cristiano Ronaldo conduciendo un taxi o montando un negocio por Internet.
View this post on Instagram
Be a woman who supports other women. Compliment each other, give words of encouragement, empower each other. Be genuine, don’t do it for things in return. Be sincere with your support. Wish success for the people around you, not secretly for them to fail. Her success is not your failure. #ChallengeAccepted #WomenSupportingWomen Thank you to all the amazing women who have nominated me over the last couple days. I’ve loved seeing these black and white photos and the support to each other. Don’t just do it for this photo, or this challenge, or because others are doing it, do it cos youre a strong woman and continue to spread love and support. #FixHerCrownWithOutTellingTheWorldItWasCrooked
El caso de la boxeadora australiana Ebanie Bridges reviste singularidades que impiden ubicarlo en aquellas historias de vida. A los 33 años, esta profesora de matemática oriunda de Sidney es una de las mejores promesas del pugilato australiano. Apodada “Blonde Bomber” (“Bombardera rubia”) se subió cuatro veces al ring y en todas obtuvo el triunfo. En dos oportunidades se impuso por nocaut.
View this post on Instagram
Oh heyy Back muscles 👋🏼👋🏼 – and before you guys go commenting – nO i WiLL nOt TuRn ArOuNd 🙄😴 . . I was just telling a friend I am feeling stronger and stronger each camp… I put it down to a few things, obviously more experience and better technique, and a great coach @barotillobombersboxingteam who is able to teach it. Secondly Even tho I’ve done Strength and Conditioning with @ethos_performance_au for a couple fights now, I think my body/performance is really starting to see the benefits from it now. I think the first few fights I was just getting use to “weight training” again after so many years not lifting, plus working through weaknesses and imbalances…. and thirdly Im just a Fucken stornch 🤣🤣🤣 . . #backmuscles #boxing #girlswhobox #girlswholift #athlete #blonde #pink #cuteflex #snc #ethoscombat #blondebomber #strongwomen #reallyneednewtilesinthebathroom
La australiana tiene la posibilidad de vivir de lo que ama. Pese a ello, casi por casualidad, dio con un inusual negocio. Luego de una jornada de entrenamiento puso a la venta por Internet los calcetines que había utilizado en esa jornada. Lo que empezó como una broma es hoy un negocio consolidado que le reporta ganancias aproximadas de 1000 dólares semanales.
Los clientes, en su mayoría hombres, se renuevan semana tras semanas. Por lo visto hay varios interesados en los calcetines de esta rubia que supo ser tapa de varias revistas no deportivas.
“He ganado un poco de dinero, no voy a mentir”, le contó entre risas al sitio News.com.au. Y agregó: “Sin embargo, es muy raro porque cuando pienso en compartir una foto de mis pies sin calcetines me siento como si estuviera vendiendo desnudos. Es muy extraño. No tiene nada que ver con mis pies. Tiene que ver con esas personas y sus fetiches. No creo que realmente les interesen mis pies”.
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY FRIDAY 💃🏼💃🏼 Feeling cute before I go train and turn into a mess 🤣🤣 got a keratin treatment in my hair yesterday at @pierrehaddadhair so it’s feeling smooth 😍😍 also rocking my latest training top from @echt_apparel. Echt is easily one of my fav training clothes brands 💕 . . #Training #Selfie #Cute #Blonde #echtapparel #PierreHaddadHair
Bridges debutó en febrero de 2019. Sus comienzos no fueron fáciles. Aunque tenía condiciones, no contaba con el apoyo de sus familiares y seres queridos. Es que Ebanie es profesora de matemáticas. Da clases en una escuela secundaria de Sidney.
Tampoco el entorno boxístico depositiba confianza en “Ellos nunca creyeron en mí por mi apariencia”, le contó a Daily Mail “Blonde Bomber”.
View this post on Instagram
Appreciation post to one of my main sparring partners @saramej. A huge help to my Camps and always brings it. Always up for a throw down. Sara is SUPER fit with a crazy work rate, always pushing me and making me work hard for it. I love working with her and Love learning together. I can’t wait for fights to pick back up so I can see her back in the ring. She’s been working hard on her craft and I am looking forward to see it in fruition! Thanks again for always being keen to punch face, never ever brings a complaint or an excuse to a session. I appreciate you! 💕🥊 . . #SparringPartners #WomensBoxing #Appreciation #FriendsWhoPunchFace #FriendsDontLetTheirFriendsBePussies #PCYC #Boxing
El negocio de la venta de calcetines se inició gracias a una oferta que recibió a través de Twitter. Un joven oriundo del Reino Unido le ofreció 500 dólares por esa prenda.
View this post on Instagram
Just “chilling” in the Infrared Sauna @cryospaclinics. 💁🏼♀️ . . If you haven’t done infrared sauna yet, I can’t recommend it enough. Not gonna lie, I use to be an avid sauna hater 🤣but infrared is the bomb. Plus CryoSpa Clinics has an iPad with YouTube, Netflix, Stan, Spodify and a heap of other apps to help someone like me who isn’t a huge fan of heat and sweating get through the session so I can reap the full benifits. . . Some of thise benefits include: . detoxification (getting rid of unwanted toxins) weight loss. relief from sore muscles. relief from joint pain. clear and tighter skin. improved circulation. better sleep. relaxation. . . #Recovery #InfraRedSauna #CryoSpaClinics #Blonde #girlswithtattoos #Athlete #Sweat #Hot
Al principio ella se negó, después reconsideró su postura y aceptó ejecutar la transferencia solo para mofarse de ese hombre que, entendía, le estaba tendiendo una broma.
LEER MÁS: La hipótesis del fiscal de Baja California: ¿por qué mataron a Danna Reyes?
Sigue a AhoraMismo en Instagram