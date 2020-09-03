La boxeadora hot que montó un insólito negocio que enloquece a los hombres: ¿qué vende?

View this post on Instagram

Be a woman who supports other women. Compliment each other, give words of encouragement, empower each other. Be genuine, don’t do it for things in return. Be sincere with your support. Wish success for the people around you, not secretly for them to fail. Her success is not your failure. #ChallengeAccepted #WomenSupportingWomen Thank you to all the amazing women who have nominated me over the last couple days. I’ve loved seeing these black and white photos and the support to each other. Don’t just do it for this photo, or this challenge, or because others are doing it, do it cos youre a strong woman and continue to spread love and support. #FixHerCrownWithOutTellingTheWorldItWasCrooked