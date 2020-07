LIGA PREMIERE: ¿Cómo ver el Liverpool vs. Manchester City?

View this post on Instagram

@benmendy23 💬 When he [Pep] said he missed me I am always happy. It is something very good and it touched me. I want to show him, I think he knows, but I want to show Manchester City and the world.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ First Manchester City, because it is my team and I love this team and give everything for them because they deserve that for what they did for me for two years, while winning the cups and titles. I played a few games, but honestly, you win and I don’t feel the same. I am happy, but I don’t feel the same. I want to fight and say I helped my team win this trophy. 💪🏆⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #ManCity