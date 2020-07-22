El mejor luchador de la UFC actual rompe su silencio tras la muerte de su padre

El mejor luchador de la UFC actual rompe su silencio tras la muerte de su padre

  • 0 Veces Compartido
  • Actualizado

Getty Images

El campeón de peso ligero Khabib Nurmagomedov finalmente rompió su silencio sobre la trágica muerte de su padre.

Abudulmanap Nurmagomedov murió el 3 de julio a causa de complicaciones derivadas del COVID-19 y otras enfermedades. Tenía 57 años.
Khabib subió una foto en Instagram de él con su padre abrazados junto con una frase sacada del Corán:
View this post on Instagram

Quran 17:23-24. And your Lord has decreed that you not worship except Him, and to parents, good treatment. Whether one or both of them reach old age [while] with you, say not to them [so much as], "uff," and do not repel them but speak to them a noble word. And lower to them the wing of humility out of mercy and say, "My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up [when I was] small." – ‎۞ وَقَضَىٰ رَبُّكَ أَلَّا تَعْبُدُوا إِلَّا إِيَّاهُ وَبِالْوَالِدَيْنِ إِحْسَانًا ۚ إِمَّا يَبْلُغَنَّ عِندَكَ الْكِبَرَ أَحَدُهُمَا أَوْ كِلَاهُمَا فَلَا تَقُل لَّهُمَا أُفٍّ وَلَا تَنْهَرْهُمَا وَقُل لَّهُمَا قَوْلًا كَرِيمًا ‎وَاخْفِضْ لَهُمَا جَنَاحَ الذُّلِّ مِنَ الرَّحْمَةِ وَقُل رَّبِّ ارْحَمْهُمَا كَمَا رَبَّيَانِي صَغِيرًا Сура «аль-Исра’» 23-24 аяты. Всевышний говорит: Твой Господь предписал вам не поклоняться никому, кроме Него, и делать добро родителям. Если один из родителей или оба достигнут старости, то не говори им: «Тьфу!». – не кричи на них и обращайся к ним почтительно. Склони пред ними крыло смирения по милосердию своему и говори: «Господи! Помилуй их, ведь они растили меня ребенком». Тебя будет не хватать Отец, ты был Отцом, другом, братом и тренером в одном лице. Ты научил меня практически всему что я умею, надеюсь ты был доволен мною. Ведь в довольстве родителей довольство Аллаха.

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

“Corán 17:23-24. Tu Señor ha ordenado que no adoréis sino a El y que seáis benévolos con vuestro padres. Si uno de ellos o ambos llegan a la vejez, no seis insolentes con ellos y ni siquiera les digáis: ¡Uf! Y háblales con dulzura y respeto. Trátales con humildad y clemencia, y ruega: ¡Oh, Señor mio! Ten misericordia de ellos como ellos la tuvieron conmigo cuando me educaron siendo pequeño.”

El futuro del luchador sigue siendo poco claro después de la muerte de su padre. En un primer momento, parecía que estaba dispuesto a luchar contra el campeón interino del peso ligero Justin Gaethje en la UFC 253 en Septiembre, pero ahora el presidente de la UFC Dana White explicó que no da por seguro el retorno del luchador ruso.
Nurmagomedov, de 31 años, suma un balance de 28 victorias y 0 derrotas y es considerado uno de los luchadores de MMA más grandes de todos los tiempos… y eso que a sus 31 años aún tiene mucho camino por recorrer.

LEE LA NOTICIA ORIGINAL EN HEAVY.COM

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

Los 10 mejores luchadores de la historia de la UFC – FOTOS

Leer Más en Ahoramismo

[VÍDEO] Los mejores momentos de la UFC 251: los besos de Masvidal
Sigue UFC AhoraMismo en Facebook

Leer Más