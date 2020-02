TOP 5: Noticias de Deportes – 12 de Febrero de 2020

New @CIES_Football Weekly Post presents net spending for last two transfer windows: @AVFCOfficial has the 2nd most negative balance after @realmadrid! Full data ➡️ https://t.co/N6LawgPCq6 #RealMadrid #AstonVilla #FCBarcelona #ManchesterUnited #Tottenham #Monaco #Inter pic.twitter.com/7jFDBXToeJ

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) February 10, 2020